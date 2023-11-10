Councillors in four of Kerry’s MDs agree draft budgetary plans

Councillors in four of Kerry’s municipal districts have agreed to draft budgetary plans today.

These meetings come ahead of the county council budget being adopted on November 27th.

The final MD draft budget meeting for Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne will take place next Tuesday.

Head of Finance, Angela McAllen said the decision last year to increase the rate of Local Property Tax for two years have allowed for these municipal district allocations.

She said considering these draft budgetary plans is part three of the process, with the final part being the full council meeting later this month.

Four of the county’s five MDs met today, Kenmare councillors were first to agree to accept the proposed budget for the area for 2024.

It’s to receive a €100,000 General Municipal Allocation (GMA) - this is the discretionary funding available to municipal district members, and is broken down into €65,000 Strategic Development Fund, with the other €35,000 for the Community Support Fund.

The Killarney MD’s General Municipal Allocation is €200,000; €105,000 for its Strategic Development Fund, and €95,000 for its Community Support Fund and Town Development Projects.

The allocation for Tralee MD is unchanged on last year at €205,000; with €105,000 to its Strategic Development Fund, and €100,000 for its Community Support Fund and Town Development Projects.

€133,000 has been allocated to the Listowel for 2024, made up of €63,000 to the Community Support Fund and Town Development Projects, and €70,000 for its Strategic Development Fund.