Councillors hit out at Uisce Éireann for lack of correspondence regarding Kerry water outages

Kerry County Councillors have hit out at Uisce Éireann for a lack of correspondence to provide information on local water outages and mains breaks.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald raised the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald referenced a recent break in Currans village which he was made aware of by a constituent.

He says he’d received no correspondence from Uisce Éireann on this matter so contacted the national utility, which said it’d investigate it.

Cllr Fitzgerald then checked the online map on Uisce Éireann’s website but there was no information regarding the Currans break.

Despite making frequent contact seeking an update on the issue, Cllr Fitzgerald stated after 48 hours he’d still received no information from Uisce Éireann.

Similar issues were raised by his fellow councillors, who claimed they were always left in the dark by Uisce Éireann and never received correspondence from the national utility.

Another example of an outage in West Kerry was referenced, with Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald stating that word about an outage only came 15 minutes before the water was due to be turned back on; he stated this was posted on X, formerly Twitter, and not everyone in the area has a presence on this social media app.

Meetings between councillors and Uisce Éireann have taken place but councillors claimed what they were being told in those meetings was “nonsense” and that “the system was broken”.

Cllrs agreed to write to Uisce Éireann calling on the utility to improve communication with them.