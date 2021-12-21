Councillor wants goodwill gesture of €2 million to benefit North Kerry community

A councillor believes a goodwill gesture, to the tune of €2 million, should be made to a community in North Kerry.

Fine Gael’s Michael Foley was speaking after the final payment was made by New Fortress Energy for the Tarbert/Ballylongford Landbank.

The company, which has applied for planning permission to construct an LNG terminal on the Shannon Estuary, made the payment to the previous owner of the land, Shannon Commercial Properties.

Councillor Foley says Shannon Commercial Properties inherited the land for free and has now sold the 630-acre landbank for around €25 million, along with the Listowel Business Centre for €445,000.

He’s worried that the money from the sale will be solely spent in Clare.