Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to provide definite completion date for works in Ardfert

Mar 31, 2024 11:05 By radiokerrynews
A Sinn Féin councillor is urging Uisce Éireann to commit to a definite timeline for the completion of works in Ardfert.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says businesses and residents have been without water as a result of ongoing works; and claims it’s been getting progressively worse.

She says the utility gave commitments to commence the works in October 2021, and while they have since began, no completion date has been given.

Cllr Ferris claims people in the area are enduring poor water and roads infrastructure as a result.

She says enough is enough and Uisce Éireann must commit to a date to connect Ardfert to the Regional Supply Scheme.

