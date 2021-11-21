Councillor says work from home advice emphasises need for broadband rollout

The continued advice to work from home emphasises the need for the rollout of broadband nationally.

That's the view of Kerry councillor Michael Cahill, who says the rollout of the National Broadband Plan has been totally inadequate.

Cllr Cahill adds the pace of the rollout has been stressful for people working from home, and could be detrimental to the output of businesses.

The Fianna Fáil councillor believes the provision of high-speed broadband today is equally as important as the supply of water and electricity.

He's calling for more manpower and other resources to speed up the rollout of broadband to rural Ireland.