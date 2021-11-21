Advertisement
News

Councillor says work from home advice emphasises need for broadband rollout

Nov 21, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says work from home advice emphasises need for broadband rollout Councillor says work from home advice emphasises need for broadband rollout
Share this article

The continued advice to work from home emphasises the need for the rollout of broadband nationally.

That's the view of Kerry councillor Michael Cahill, who says the rollout of the National Broadband Plan has been totally inadequate.

Cllr Cahill adds the pace of the rollout has been stressful for people working from home, and could be detrimental to the output of businesses.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor believes the provision of high-speed broadband today is equally as important as the supply of water and electricity.

He's calling for more manpower and other resources to speed up the rollout of broadband to rural Ireland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus