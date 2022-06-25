Councillor says WiFi connection causing big problems for Lispole community

WiFi connection in Lispole is causing big problems for the local community.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, who raised the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr O’Shea tabled a motion calling on the MD Manager John Breen to investigate and report on the poor broadband coverage in Lispole.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor added it’s a big issue for the school, post office and creche in the town.

The council said it requires more information to investigate specific issues, but the area is expected to be connected by National Broadband Ireland between March and May next year.