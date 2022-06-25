Advertisement
News

Councillor says WiFi connection causing big problems for Lispole community

Jun 25, 2022 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says WiFi connection causing big problems for Lispole community Councillor says WiFi connection causing big problems for Lispole community
Share this article

WiFi connection in Lispole is causing big problems for the local community.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, who raised the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr O’Shea tabled a motion calling on the MD Manager John Breen to investigate and report on the poor broadband coverage in Lispole.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor added it’s a big issue for the school, post office and creche in the town.

The council said it requires more information to investigate specific issues, but the area is expected to be connected by National Broadband Ireland between March and May next year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus