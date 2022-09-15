Councillor says Tralee representatives should have had initial vote on Island of Geese sale

Tralee councillors should have had their own vote on selling a section of the Island of Geese site to the Courts Service before the matter went before full council.

That’s the view of Independent councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Sam Locke.

He was speaking ahead of a vote on Monday, which will decide the fate of a proposed new courthouse in Tralee.

On Monday, in the council buildings in Rathass, Tralee, all 33 councillors in Kerry will vote on whether Kerry County Council will sell a section of the site of the former Denny bacon factory to the Courts Service for the construction of a new courthouse.

Kerry Group, the owners of the former factory, gifted the site to the people of Tralee via Kerry County Council.

Cllr Sam Locke says the seven councillors who represent the Tralee Local Electoral Area should have had their own vote on the matter before this full council meeting.

He says this is because councillors in other areas of Kerry do not understand or realise the history behind the site, or the feelings of the people in the town.

Cllr Locke also took issue with the sale price of €160,000 for a section of the site.

He says there’s a section of land at the back of the Edward Street post office, which is owned by An Post but not in use, that should be examined instead.