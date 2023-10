A Castleisland Municipal District councillor says tillage farmers did not get enough support in Budget 2024.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, who is also a tillage farmer; says the funding announced won’t cover the real costs they face.

He says farmers are under extreme pressure after a challenging year and 11 euro per acre funding is insufficient.

Cllr Fitzgerald says tillage and horticulture farmers need more government support, and they were left behind in the budget.