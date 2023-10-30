Councillor says recruitment campaign on Irish police abroad should be launched

A Tralee councillor says a new recruitment campaign should be launched to attract Irish nationals working in policing abroad, to return home.

Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, says a significant number of Irish people have joined the force in the UK, USA, Europe, Australia and other nations.

He believes the Minister of Justice should incorporate these professionals in the recruitment campaign which is to begin towards the end of the year.

Cllr Finucane says it’s vital that the rank achieved within the force elsewhere be retained in Ireland.

He says this would allow a huge number of people with vast experience – across different sectors of policing – the opportunity to move home and work within the force.

Cllr Finucane says such an initiative would also alleviate current issues around Garda recruitment and retention.