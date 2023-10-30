Advertisement
News

Councillor says recruitment campaign on Irish police abroad should be launched

Oct 30, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says recruitment campaign on Irish police abroad should be launched
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Tralee councillor says a new recruitment campaign should be launched to attract Irish nationals working in policing abroad, to return home.

Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, says a significant number of Irish people have joined the force in the UK, USA, Europe, Australia and other nations.

He believes the Minister of Justice should incorporate these professionals in the recruitment campaign which is to begin towards the end of the year.

Advertisement

Cllr Finucane says it’s vital that the rank achieved within the force elsewhere be retained in Ireland.

He says this would allow a huge number of people with vast experience – across different sectors of policing – the opportunity to move home and work within the force.

Cllr Finucane says such an initiative would also alleviate current issues around Garda recruitment and retention.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No funding for new Kerry courthouse
Advertisement
Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry
Over 270 badgers culled in Kerry so far this year
Advertisement

Recommended

No funding for new Kerry courthouse
Luke McGrath may not play again this year
Celtic midfielder unlikely to play again before Christmas
Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus