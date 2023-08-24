Councillor says plans for Abbeyfeale, Adare and Newcastle West bypasses should be done concurrently

A delay in progress to the Newcastle West bypass project is a disappointment for the people of Kerry and West Limerick.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor for the Newcastle West Municipal District, Liam Galvin.

It follows a ruling from An Bord Pleanála, that an environmental impact assessment report is needed before the bypass plans can advance.

Cllr Galvin says Limerick City and County Council must carry out these reports immediately.

The Abbeyfeale native believes that plans for bypasses at Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale must be done concurrently with the Adare bypass.