Advertisement
News

Councillor says plans for Abbeyfeale, Adare and Newcastle West bypasses should be done concurrently

Aug 24, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says plans for Abbeyfeale, Adare and Newcastle West bypasses should be done concurrently Councillor says plans for Abbeyfeale, Adare and Newcastle West bypasses should be done concurrently
Share this article

A delay in progress to the Newcastle West bypass project is a disappointment for the people of Kerry and West Limerick.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor for the Newcastle West Municipal District, Liam Galvin.

It follows a ruling from An Bord Pleanála, that an environmental impact assessment report is needed before the bypass plans can advance.

Advertisement

Cllr Galvin says Limerick City and County Council must carry out these reports immediately.

The Abbeyfeale native believes that plans for bypasses at Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale must be done concurrently with the Adare bypass.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus