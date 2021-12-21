Advertisement
News

Councillor says parishioners disappointed to hear presbytery is to be sold

Dec 21, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says parishioners disappointed to hear presbytery is to be sold Councillor says parishioners disappointed to hear presbytery is to be sold
Share this article

A Kerry county councillor says a parish which lost its resident priest two years ago has been disappointed to find out its presbytery is to be sold.

The Diocese of Kerry has witnessed a drop in the number of priests due to lack of vocations and the ageing profile of clergy, leaving the east Kerry village of Kilcummin without a parish priest.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says the news came as a blow to the parish after it was revealed in the local newsletter that the empty presbytery would be sold.

Advertisement

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says more options should have been explored before the building was put on the market.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus