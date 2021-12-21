Councillor says parishioners disappointed to hear presbytery is to be sold

A Kerry county councillor says a parish which lost its resident priest two years ago has been disappointed to find out its presbytery is to be sold.

The Diocese of Kerry has witnessed a drop in the number of priests due to lack of vocations and the ageing profile of clergy, leaving the east Kerry village of Kilcummin without a parish priest.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says the news came as a blow to the parish after it was revealed in the local newsletter that the empty presbytery would be sold.

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says more options should have been explored before the building was put on the market.