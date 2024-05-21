A Kerry councillor says now is the time to prepare for a potential visit from the Spanish King and Queen, earmarked by the country’s ambassador.

The Spanish ambassador to Ireland, Ion de la Riva, attended a lecture in Dingle last month to commemorate the 495th signing of the Dingle Treaty.

The Treaty of Dingle was signed on April 28th 1529 by the Earl of Desmond, James Fitzgerald, and the envoy of the holy Roman Emperor, Charles V, King of Spain.

Mr de la Riva told the lecture there’s a strong possibility the King and Queen of Spain could visit the west coast of Ireland and Dingle to mark the 500th anniversary of the treaty in 2029.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald raised the matter at yesterday’s meeting of Kerry County Council, which said it will engage with the authorities if formal contact is made about a visit.

Cllr Fitzgerald says now is the time to start preparing for a visit, as five years won’t be long coming around.