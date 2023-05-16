Councillor says North Kerry deserves fair crack of whip, following Shannon Estuary MOU signing

A Listowel councillor says North Kerry deserves a “fair crack of the whip”, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), between ESB and the Shannon Port Company.

The agreement aims to maximise the potential of the Shannon Estuary and surrounding areas, for the deployment of floating offshore wind projects.

The MOU, which is non-exclusive in nature, sets out both organisations’ intention to work together, for the benefit of achieving Irish offshore renewable energy targets.

Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel MD, Michael Foley, says the agreement has transformative potential for the area, with huge opportunities for employment.

He says, it is vital that Tarbert, Ballylongford and the whole of North Kerry is not left out of the opportunity.