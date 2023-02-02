Councillor says new Renters' Tax Credit need to be reformed

The new Renters' Tax Credit has caused problems for tenants in availing of the benefit, according to Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae

Under the scheme, individual renters may avail of a tax credit up to a maximum of €500 annually, while the figure for a couple is €1,000.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the scheme needs to be tweaked, to make it easier for tenants to access the credit.

He has also raised concerns for people in receipt of HAP or other rental supports who are not entitled to draw the credit.

Cllr Healy-Rae is calling on the Department of Finance to reform the scheme.