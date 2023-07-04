Councillor says it’s time to allow priests marry to stem clerical shortage

A Kenmare councillor says it’s time for priests to be allowed marry, to help stem the clerical shortage in the Catholic Church.

Independent councillor, Dan McCarthy was speaking after recent diocesan changes in Kerry, which will see Tousist without a parish priest.

Cllr McCarthy says in years gone by there were six or more priests in Kenmare and the surrounding areas, but now there is only three covering the whole parish.

He says the work load and distances which the priests have to cover, are immense.

Cllr McCarthy says action must be taken to address the shortage.