Advertisement
News

Councillor says it’s time to allow priests marry to stem clerical shortage

Jul 4, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says it’s time to allow priests marry to stem clerical shortage Councillor says it’s time to allow priests marry to stem clerical shortage
Priest during a ceremony in a church, celebrating a mass
Share this article

A Kenmare councillor says it’s time for priests to be allowed marry, to help stem the clerical shortage in the Catholic Church.

Independent councillor, Dan McCarthy was speaking after recent diocesan changes in Kerry, which will see Tousist without a parish priest.

Cllr McCarthy says in years gone by there were six or more priests in Kenmare and the surrounding areas, but now there is only three covering the whole parish.

Advertisement

He says the work load and distances which the priests have to cover, are immense.

Cllr McCarthy says action must be taken to address the shortage.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus