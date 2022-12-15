Councillor says homeless numbers in Kerry are higher than council figures suggest

The number of people sleeping rough in Kerry is much greater than council figures suggest.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin councillor for Listowel Municipal District, Robert Beasley.

He was reacting to Kerry County Council figures, which state as of the end of November, 85 adults and seven children were in emergency accommodation in the county.

Cllr Beasley says he’s glad to see there are no rough sleepers in Kerry, however, he believes the reality is different.

He says the figures don’t account for the numbers of people sleeping on couches or even sleeping in cars.