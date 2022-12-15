Advertisement
Councillor says homeless numbers in Kerry are higher than council figures suggest

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Robert Beasley. (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
The number of people sleeping rough in Kerry is much greater than council figures suggest.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin councillor for Listowel Municipal District, Robert Beasley.

He was reacting to Kerry County Council figures, which state as of the end of November, 85 adults and seven children were in emergency accommodation in the county.

Cllr Beasley says he’s glad to see there are no rough sleepers in Kerry, however, he believes the reality is different.

He says the figures don’t account for the numbers of people sleeping on couches or even sleeping in cars.

 

