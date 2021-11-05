Advertisement
News

Councillor says former Denny site could provide Outpatients Department site for UHK

Nov 5, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says former Denny site could provide Outpatients Department site for UHK Councillor says former Denny site could provide Outpatients Department site for UHK
Share this article

A Tralee Municipal District councillor says the former Denny site could provide much needed space for an outpatient department for University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris said along with drawing investment into the town centre, it would ensure that public health service funding returns into the public service. Tralee Municipal District manager, Michael Scannell said the council met with the South/South West Hospital Group but the group needs existing accommodation and isn't in a position to enter into a longer-term new-build option.

Mr Scannell said they will keep the lines of communication open. The council has also discussed options with Tusla, Kerry Education and Training Board and Munster Technological University.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus