Councillor says former Denny site could provide Outpatients Department site for UHK

A Tralee Municipal District councillor says the former Denny site could provide much needed space for an outpatient department for University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris said along with drawing investment into the town centre, it would ensure that public health service funding returns into the public service. Tralee Municipal District manager, Michael Scannell said the council met with the South/South West Hospital Group but the group needs existing accommodation and isn't in a position to enter into a longer-term new-build option.

Mr Scannell said they will keep the lines of communication open. The council has also discussed options with Tusla, Kerry Education and Training Board and Munster Technological University.