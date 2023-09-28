Councillor says fishery sale presents Government with opportunity to create West Kerry National Park

A Corca Dhuibne councillor says it’s vital that the Owenmore River Fishery be included in any State approach in purchasing the Conor Pass.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald was reacting to the news that the 450 acre Owenmore Fishery, on the Dingle Peninsula, has been put on the market.

Over 1,000 acres of land surrounding the Conor Pass has also been up for sale with a guide price of around €10 million.

He says the government should move to purchase the land along with the Conor Pass and create a National Park.

The Owenmore River Fishery in Cloghane lies adjacent to the Conor Pass.

The 450 acre parcel, is listed as Agricultural land and has been put on the market, with a guide price of €1.5 million.

The land is described as one of the most unspoilt fisheries in Western Europe, in a truly spectacular location on the Dingle Peninsula, comprising an entire river from source to sea.

It includes 9 lakes and circa 8km of fishing, while there are shooting rights over 330 acres of land.

Part of the river and lands are now in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) whilst the river provides a habitat to the Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

A three 3 Bedroom Cottage, adjacent to Cloghane Bridge also forms part of the parcel, which is being handled by estate agent, Michael H Daniels.

The Owenmore river fishery is overlooked by the Conor Pass, which is also on the market.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Corca Dhuibhne MD, Breandán Fitzgerald, says it is a fantastic opportunity for the government to step in and allow both landholdings become a national park.