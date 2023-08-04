Government interested in buying Conor Pass lands but not for €10 million

The Taoiseach says he’d like to see the Government buying land on the Conor Pass, but he says it won’t pay the asking price of €10 million for it.

The almost 1,400-acre landholding includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands and three lakes.

The current owner, American Michael Noonan, hopes to get up to €7,500 per acre, with an overall guide price of around €10 million.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’d like the Government buy the land on the Conor Pass to extend the country’s national parks.

He says the Government would be interested in talking to the owner and negotiating a reasonable price: