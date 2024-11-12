Advertisement
News

Councillor says CCTV needs to be installed in North Kerry immediately to combat anti-social disturbances

Nov 12, 2024 14:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says CCTV needs to be installed in North Kerry immediately to combat anti-social disturbances
A public meeting will be held in Tarbert within the next fortnight to discuss the disturbances in the village on Halloween night which left bystanders terrified.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly said a meeting with gardaí took place last night to discuss the issue.

Gardaí have said there will be arrests of young people already identified as taking part in the dangerous anti-social behaviour; and investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says CCTV needs to be introduced in North Kerry as soon as possible to combat such behaviour.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council officials say proposals will be rolled out within two weeks to address the crossroads in Abbeydorney.

Locals have called for traffic lights to be installed in the centre of the village following a third car crash in six weeks.

At yesterday’s meeting of Listowel Municipal District the council said interim safety improvement works, including line markings and hedge trimming, are planned over the coming weeks.

The council says the works will take place in advance of a public consultation on the route.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says the issue has been going on for a number of years and urged locals to partake in the public consultation.

