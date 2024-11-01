Advertisement
Gardaí pursuing definite lines of inquiry after spree of Halloween disturbances in Tarbert

Nov 1, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí pursuing definite lines of inquiry after spree of Halloween disturbances in Tarbert
Image: An Garda Síochána Kerry (Facebook)
Gardaí are pursuing definite lines of inquiry after youths engaged in a spree of disturbances last night in Tarbert.

One youth was detained under the Public Order Act, while separately a drug driver was arrested in the village.

Gardaí say local residents in Tarbert were concerned after several youths engaged in disruptive behaviour.

The group was seen setting off fireworks and misusing traffic cones.

Locals reported the disturbances and gardaí were dispatched to the scene to restore order and address public safety concerns.

Gardaí then detained one young person under the Public Order Act for actions likely to cause distress to the public.

The young person was brought to Listowel garda station, where gardaí contacted their parents for them to be collected.

Gardaí say they are pursuing definite lines of inquiry about additional incidents, and further actions may follow as the investigation proceeds.

Parents and guardians are being urged to be more vigilant about their children’s whereabouts and activities, especially during evening hours.

Separately, gardaí arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine and took a blood sample at Listowel garda station.

