Gardaí say arrests forthcoming for young people shooting fireworks in Tarbert

Nov 4, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí say arrests forthcoming for young people shooting fireworks in Tarbert
Image: An Garda Síochána Kerry (Facebook)
Gardaí say there will be arrests of young people already identified as taking part in dangerous anti-social behaviour in Tarbert on Halloween.

Videos on social media show groups of young people dressed in all black, wearing balaclavas and hoodies, setting off fireworks in Tarbert last Thursday.

Parents have shared how they had to bring young children home early from trick-or-treating for fears for their safety.

Gardaí are set to meet with the Tarbert community about the incident.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says there will be arrests in this matter, and anyone with any information should contact gardaí.

Listowel garda station can be contacted on 068 50820, and the garda confidential line is 1800 666 111.

