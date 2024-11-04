Advertisement
Gardaí agree to meet with Tarbert community after Halloween terror

Nov 4, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí agree to meet with Tarbert community after Halloween terror
Image: An Garda Síochána Kerry (Facebook)
Gardaí have agreed to meet with the Tarbert community after what’s been described as a night of pure hooliganism in the village on Halloween.

Videos posted on social media show fireworks being shot on the street by young people dressed in all black and balaclavas.

Parents have described fear for their and their young children’s safety in the North Kerry village on Halloween night.

Groups of young people dressed in all black and wearing hoodies and balaclavas descended on the village as children went out trick-or-treating.

Gardaí were dispatched to the scene to restore public order after reports from locals.

Local Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says parents should be held accountable for the behaviour of their children.

Fellow Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says gardaí have now agreed to meet with the Tarbert community about this incident.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry says the whole incident highlights the lack of gardaí on the ground in North Kerry.

