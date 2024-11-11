Calls for traffic lights after third car crash in Abbeydorney in last six weeks

A councillor says concerns about safety at the crossroads in Abbeydorney will be discussed at today's Listowel Municipal District meeting.

On Friday night, there was a collision involving vehicles at the junction in the centre of the village.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says Kerry County Council has safety plans drawn up which are to go out for public consultation.

Annarella O'Mahony, who lives in Abbeydorney, says there have been several crashes at the crossroads in recent months.

She says traffic lights are needed before there is a serious accident: