Kerry County Council will temporarily close a south Kerry road for improvement works

Sep 14, 2024 13:24
Kerry County Council will temporarily close a south Kerry road for improvement works
Kerry County Council is giving notice that it will temporarily close a north Kerry road for improvement works.

The R557 Abbeydorney road will close, from the junction with the R-556 Tralee/Ballyduff road in Abbeydorney Village to its intersection with the L-2034 Shanow Bridge Cross.

The stretch of road will be closed from 7am on Monday, 16th September to 7pm on Friday September 20th.

Diversions will in place and the council says they will be clearly signposted.

Local Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Traffic traveling from Tralee, Ardfert to Lixnaw, Kilflynn, Finuge, Listowel,

Will travel along the R556 Ballyduff Road to its junction with the L-1029 at Ballinclogher Cross.

Traffic will turn right at Ballinclogher Cross and continue along the L-1029 to Lixnaw Village.

Traffic travelling to Finuge and Listowel will take a left onto the R557 in Lixnaw Village at

Foley’s Gala and follow signs for Finuge and Listowel. Traffic travelling to Kilflynn will take a

right onto the R557 in Lixnaw Village at Foley’s Gala and continue south-west along the R557

to its junction with the L-2034 Shanow Bridge Cross. At Shanow Bridge Cross traffic will take a

left onto L-2034 to Kilflynn Village.

Traffic travelling from Listowel, Finuge, Lixnaw to Abbeydorney, Tralee, Ardfert

Will take a right in Lixnaw Village at Foley’s Gala (junction of R557 and L-1029) and travel along

the L-1029 to its intersection with the R556 at Ballinclogher Cross. At Ballinclogher Cross traffic

will turn left onto the R556 Ballyduff/Tralee Road and travel along the R556 to Abbeydorney

Village. Traffic travelling to Tralee and Ardfert are to follow signs for Tralee and Ardfert.

Traffic travelling from Kilflynn to Abbeydorney, Tralee, Ardfert

Will take a right at the Shanow Bridge Cross (intersection of the L-2034 and the R557) and travel

north-east along the R557 to Lixnaw Village. Traffic will take a left onto the L1029 at Foley’s

Gala in Lixnaw Village and continue along the L-1029 to its intersection with R556 at

Ballinclogher Cross. At Ballinclogher Cross traffic will turn left onto the R556 Ballyduff/Tralee

Road and travel along the R556 to Abbeydorney Village. Traffic travelling to Tralee and Ardfert

are to follow signs for Tralee and Ardfert.

For more information visit kerrycoco.ie

 

