Advertisement
News

Councillor says all Kerry towns should look at building skateboarding parks

Oct 13, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says all Kerry towns should look at building skateboarding parks Councillor says all Kerry towns should look at building skateboarding parks
Share this article

A county councillor says all towns in Kerry should look at building skateboard parks.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says there is a lack of outdoor activities for young people who don't participate in GAA, rugby or soccer.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District adds skateboarding is an activity that interests a large section of the younger population, but they have no venue for this pastime.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill says with plans in place for skateboard parks in Tralee and Killarney, other towns in Kerry should look at applying for funding and permission to build skate parks locally.

The Fianna Fáil councillor urged people interested in skateboarding in these towns to try and organise a project, and offered his help and advice to them.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus