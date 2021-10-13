Councillor says all Kerry towns should look at building skateboarding parks

A county councillor says all towns in Kerry should look at building skateboard parks.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says there is a lack of outdoor activities for young people who don't participate in GAA, rugby or soccer.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District adds skateboarding is an activity that interests a large section of the younger population, but they have no venue for this pastime.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill says with plans in place for skateboard parks in Tralee and Killarney, other towns in Kerry should look at applying for funding and permission to build skate parks locally.

The Fianna Fáil councillor urged people interested in skateboarding in these towns to try and organise a project, and offered his help and advice to them.