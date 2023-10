A number of factors have to be looked at, to see why so many deaths are happening on roads across the country.

That’s according to North Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor, Jimmy Moloney, who says something must be done to curb the number of road accidents.

It follows the death of a teenager, after a road collision in Duagh on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Nationally, 144 people have died on the roads this year.

Cllr Moloney says many areas must be explored to make the roads safer.