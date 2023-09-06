Councillor maintains majority of dog owners are responsible at Inch

A Kerry councillor maintains the vast majority of dog owners are responsible with their dogs on Inch beach, but the minority still cause danger.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, from Milltown, was speaking after a teenage girl was attacked by four dogs on Inch beach on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was bitten by at least one of the dogs, none of which are understood to have been on a lead, as she came out of the sea after a swim; the girl was then taken to hospital.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says while most dog owners are cautious, there are still a minority of owners who take liberties and this causes incidents of this kind.

Meanwhile, Cllr O’Shea says law enforcement and education are key to addressing the number of road crashes, rather than reducing the speed limit.

Cllr O’Shea’s party colleague, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, has announced limits will reduce on some rural roads from 80 to 60km/h, and to 30km/h in some residential areas and towns.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says lowering speed limits only works if it’s enforced.