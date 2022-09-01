Advertisement
Councillor hopes arrests in Tralee fire tragedy will lead to closure for victims' family

Sep 1, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Councillor hopes arrests in Tralee fire tragedy will lead to closure for victims' family
A Tralee councillor says the whole town is shocked to hear the news that two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Tralee 10 years ago.

30-year-old Anthony O'Brien, and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the blaze at Killeen Heights.

Anthony’s wife and Nadine’s mother, Kelly, was injured in the blaze but survived.

Two men arrested this morning in connection with the fatal fire remain in Garda custody this evening.

Another man was arrested in June and released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Foley, who knew Mr O'Brien, says he hopes today's developments will head to some sort of closure for the family:

