Councillor fears reduction of SouthDoc services in Cork will have knock on effect in North Kerry

There are fears that the reduction in SouthDoc's out-of-hours GP service in Fermoy, will have knock on effects for Kerry.

The proposal sees services close at 10pm on weekdays and 6pm on weekends, which Sinn Féin councillor, Tom Barry, has labelled a major step backwards.

Cllr Barry says Listowel has already seen significant reductions in South Doc following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says the issues in the healthcare system and reduction in GP hours need to be addressed, and the 10-year plan to reform the health service, Sláintecare, should be rolled out..

Cllr Barry believes this is another example of people in North Kerry being deprived of vital services.