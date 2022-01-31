Councillor disappointed no money from sale of Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank will come to Kerry

A North Kerry councillor is disappointed no money from the sale of the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank will come to Kerry.

Shannon Commercial Properties sold the 630 acres to New Fortress Energy for the development of the Shannon LNG terminal.

Cllr Michael Foley had suggested Shannon Commercial Properties could give some funds to the area as a goodwill gesture.

Ballylongford Cllr Michael Foley had suggested that following the sale of the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank by Shannon Commercial Properties, that it could transfer funds to Kerry County Council.

This money could be used for road maintenance works or to set up a community fund which could be used to enhance local community projects.

He says it's reported the overall total payment for the landbank was in the region of €25 million.

Cllr Foley contacted Chief Operations Officer of the Shannon Group Plc, Ray O'Driscoll, who said it wasn't possible to do transfer funds, as the group must operate under constraints issued by the Government.

Cllr Foley says he's disappointed and feels that County Clare is to benefit from funding coming from the sale by Shannon Properties of the landbank, and also the sale of the Listowel Business Development Centre to Kerry ETB.

The Fine Gael councillor says, however, he'll now make contact with both Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar and Minister Damien English, who has responsibility for Business, Employment and Retail.

He says he'll outline his concerns and request the restraints be lifted.