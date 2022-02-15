Councillor claims lack of communication over decision to remove trees from Listowel park

A decision to remove 37 trees from Listowel Town Park could have been better communicated to the public.

Local councillor Tom Barry says Kerry County Council, including councillors, will have learned lesson; the Sinn Féin councillor includes himself in this.

Some trees in Listowel Town Park are being removed to make way for the greenway, while others are being cut down on safety grounds.

Councillor Barry had concerns about the removal of the so many trees, but these fears have been allayed.