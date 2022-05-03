Councillor claims housing policy could lead to emigration in Mid-Kerry

A Killorglin councillor says he is unhappy with aspects of the new County Development Plan.

Mid-Kerry, including Killorglin and its surrounding townlands, has been reclassified as an area that is under significant urban influence.

Cllr John Francis Flynn says the move will make it much more difficult for locals to acquire planning permission.

The status change will limit the accommodation of one-off dwellings, with the draft plan outlining that any remaining capacity should be reserved for family members of farmers.

Cllr John Francis Flynn says the change will affect many of the locals, including businesses.

The councillor also takes issue with the amount of housing development proposed.

20.6 hectares of land have been zoned for housing in the Killorglin area, which Cllr Francis Flynn insists is not enough.

He’s of the opinion that the plan is limiting and will promote emigration.

