Councillor claims a Kerry street is so bad a nearby house shakes when traffic passes

It's claimed a street in the county is so bad, that a nearby house shakes when traffic passes.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald made the claim at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting when discussing the N86 upgrade. The N86 improvement scheme is ongoing, with tender documents due to be published in the coming months.

Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald asked the council if the N86 was still a priority, considering the pace of change on the Listowel Bypass scheme, compared to the Tralee-Dingle Road project.

He wants the council to ask Transport Infrastructure Ireland where the N86 project lies in terms of priorities in the county. Councillor Fitzgerald also claimed the road surface going through Annascaul village is so bad and marked with lags, that a house along the street shakes when heavy vehicles pass.

He asked the council to send out a maintenance team and improve the street surface, even if it's just a short-term solution.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald said it was his understanding that the street was supposed to be resurfaced before year end, however, it's not happened yet.