Councillor calls on Irish Water to restore roads it damages during works

A Kerry councillor is calling on Irish Water to restore roads it damages after carrying out works.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald made the call at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the council should alter its road maintenance plans where Irish Water is carrying out mains replacement works.

Advertisement

He said Kerry County Council should wait until works are completed in Flemby, Clashatlea, Ashill and Lisataggle before it carries out road maintenance in these areas.

He also called on the council to liaise with Irish Water to ensure proper road drainage once works are completed.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said the 4.2km mains replacement from Ashill to Lisataggle is a long stretch, and any damage done to the road will affect locals.

Advertisement

He added Irish Water should be chased up to properly restore and repair damaged roads, as this should not be left up to the council.

In response to his motion, the council said it has assessed the impact of these works on its roads programme and changed it accordingly.

The response also stated that the roadway will be surveyed to ensure all outstanding works are completed by Irish Water before the pipelaying contract is complete.