Advertisement
News

Councillor calls for more social housing in South and Mid Kerry

Dec 19, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Councillor calls for more social housing in South and Mid Kerry Councillor calls for more social housing in South and Mid Kerry
Share this article

A Kerry councillor is calling for more social housing in South and Mid Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says all options must be considered to deliver more housing, including new builds, as well as refurbishment of older stock and derelict buildings.

Cllr Cahill says there's a particular need for one and two-bed units in the area, which make up the largest percentage of qualifying social housing applications.

Advertisement

He's calling on the council to investigate all avenues to provide more housing, such as government schemes, funding, or modular homes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus