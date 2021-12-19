Councillor calls for more social housing in South and Mid Kerry

A Kerry councillor is calling for more social housing in South and Mid Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says all options must be considered to deliver more housing, including new builds, as well as refurbishment of older stock and derelict buildings.

Cllr Cahill says there's a particular need for one and two-bed units in the area, which make up the largest percentage of qualifying social housing applications.

He's calling on the council to investigate all avenues to provide more housing, such as government schemes, funding, or modular homes.