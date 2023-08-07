Councillor calls for more adult respite care in Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor has raised the issue of the lack of adult respite care.

Michael Cahill raised the issue with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at a meeting earlier this year in Killarney.

Cllr Cahill claims respite service for people with severe disabilities is lacking after they turn eighteen.

Advertisement

He says there is one respite house, situated in Listowel, covering Kerry and West Limerick, capable of taking two to three people at a time.

Cllr Cahill believes there would need to be four more such houses located around the county.

The additional facilities should be provided in the Killorglin/Mid Kerry area, the Dingle/West Kerry area, the Killarney/East Kerry area and in Tralee.