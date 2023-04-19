Advertisement
Councillor calls for legislation to force An Bórd Pleanála to stick to deadlines

Apr 19, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
A Kerry councillor is calling for legislation to force An Bórd Pleanála to stick to deadlines in deciding planning appeals.

Independent councillors Jackie Healy-Rae and Charlie Farrelly both raised the issue of An Bórd Pleanála at this month’s council meeting.

Cllr Healy-Rae called on the council to write to the Housing Minister to introduce statutory timelines for An Bórd Pleanála to deal with appeals of planning applications, similar to timelines for local authorities.

Cllr Farrelly is also calling for the Minister to implement a work force plan with the Board, as there’s simply not enough staff.

Cllr Healy-Rae said the enormous backlogs are slowing down housing supply, while Cllr Farrelly said one case in Castleisland was due a decision last July and there has still been no decision made.

