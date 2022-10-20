Councillor calls for Kerry to be considered as host for Tour de France

Scenes of the Tour de France in Kerry, would leave a lasting mark on spectators across the globe.

That’s the view of Councillor for the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Fionnan Fitzgearld, who has written to the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht & Sport, Catherine Martin, to ask Kerry be considered to host the event should it come to Ireland.

Agreement to present a joint North-South bid, to hold stages of the event here in 2026 or 2027, followed talks between Minister Martin and Minister for the Economy in the Northern Ireland Executive, Gordon Lyons,.

Cllr Fitzgearld says Kerry would provide the Tour de France with an unrivaled scenic backdrop and the county is a recognised tourist destination, with the capacity to cater for large events and visitor numbers, making it the perfect host location.

Ireland last hosted the start of the Tour de France in 1998, when the race began in Dublin.