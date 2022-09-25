Advertisement
Councillor calls for housing development in East Kerry village

Sep 25, 2022 16:09 By radiokerrynews
A County Councillor is calling for the development of more housing in a Kerry village.
Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said Farranfore is one of the best small villages in western Europe, yet the last housing development was over 20 years ago.
Cllr Healy-Rae said the people of Farranfore are crying out for housing to attract more people to the area.
Council officals said while the council has a strategic land holding in Farranfore, much of the lands were originally planned to be included in the new Farranfore to Killarney bypass.
The council said widescale development is not possible until a final route corridor selection and the design is completed.

