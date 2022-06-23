Councillor calls for EV charging points along Ring of Kerry

A councillor is calling for electric vehicle charging points to be installed along the Ring of Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the council should install EV charging points along the route as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Cahill says this would accommodate residents and visitors, while also encouraging both to move away from petrol and diesel options.

In response, Kerry County Council says it’s committed to supporting and facilitating the installation of EV charging points across the county.

The council added it has not installed any public EV charge points but has worked with the private sector to facilitate their installation in public car parks.