Councillor asks why 50% of new social housing in Killarney was refused

A Kerry councillor believes applicants for social housing should be removed from the waiting list for two years if they refuse two council houses.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin made the claim at the council's monthly meeting, where councillors approved a new policy document around the allocation of council houses.

The Social Housing Allocation Scheme includes the introduction of Choice Based Letting for some council houses.

This system gives qualified households a greater choice and involvement in selecting a new home, by applying for available houses if interested.

Where an applicant refuses a reasonable offer through Choice Based Letting, the person can't bid for another for one year.

Outside of this system, where a qualified applicant refuses two offers of council houses in one year, they won't be considered for another house for one year.

Cllr Brendan Cronin believes it should be two years before an applicant can bid or be considered for another local authority house, if they refuse two.

He says in the Derreen development in Killarney, offers for 38 of the 83 houses and apartments were refused by council house applicants, an almost 50% refusal rate.

He says the reasons for these refusals need to be known when we're in the middle of a housing crisis.

He says, however, being able to refuse two council houses, and still be considered after one year is not fair on other people on the waiting list.