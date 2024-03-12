Advertisement
News

Council warns of hazardous travelling conditions as status orange warning issued for Kerry

Mar 12, 2024 18:17 By radiokerrynews
Council warns of hazardous travelling conditions as status orange warning issued for Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry County Council is warning people in the county to expect hazardous travelling conditions tomorrow.

It comes as Met Éireann has issued a status Orange rain warning from Wednesday afternoon.

Kerry and Cork are currently under a yellow alert, which has been upgraded to orange from midday on Wednesday.

The forecaster is advising people in Kerry to expect persistent rain and strong onshore winds during the 24 hour alert.

It says flooding can be expected along with wave overtopping and difficult driving conditions.

