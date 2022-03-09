Council urged to secure land for parking at base of Mount Brandon

The council is being urged to provide more parking for what a councillor says is West Kerry's most important facility for outdoor recreation.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald was speaking about the carpark at the base of Mount Brandon in Faha, near Cloghane.

He said there was an understanding the council would have taken a lease on land adjoining the carpark, following an offer from a landowner.

At a recent municipal district meeting, Councillor Fitzgerald said it's disappointing to see the land hasn't been secured over the winter.

The council said it's committed to securing the land again and it sees the huge value in the added car parking capacity at the base of Mount Brandon.