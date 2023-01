Kerry County Council is to write to the OPW to seek an update on public facilities for the Blasket Island.

In October it was announced that toilets would be erected, after reports visitors to the Island were defecating in the ruins of author Peig Sayers home.

At the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting, Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought information on the proposed toilets.

Advertisement

It’s expected they’ll be in place for this summer season.