Advertisement
News

Council to request bodies of five rebels be exhumed from Kilmainham

May 3, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Council to request bodies of five rebels be exhumed from Kilmainham Council to request bodies of five rebels be exhumed from Kilmainham
Cllr for Kerry County Council Robert Beasley. (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Share this article

Kerry County Council is to request the bodies of five rebels be exhumed from Kilmainham Jail.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley brought a motion to the recent council meeting to exhume the bodies of Joe Brady, Daniel Curley, Michael Fagan, Thomas Caffrey and Tim Kelly.

The five men were part of the ‘Invincibles’, a splinter group of the Irish Republican Brotherhood who operated in the early 1880s.

Advertisement

Cllr Beasley called for the council to write to the Office of Public Works, to exhume the men’s bodies and reintern them in Glasnevin Cemetery, as requested by their relatives.

The motion was seconded by fellow Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus