Council to request bodies of five rebels be exhumed from Kilmainham

Kerry County Council is to request the bodies of five rebels be exhumed from Kilmainham Jail.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley brought a motion to the recent council meeting to exhume the bodies of Joe Brady, Daniel Curley, Michael Fagan, Thomas Caffrey and Tim Kelly.

The five men were part of the ‘Invincibles’, a splinter group of the Irish Republican Brotherhood who operated in the early 1880s.

Cllr Beasley called for the council to write to the Office of Public Works, to exhume the men’s bodies and reintern them in Glasnevin Cemetery, as requested by their relatives.

The motion was seconded by fellow Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry.