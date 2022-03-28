Council to receive over €2.4 million for housing adaptation grants

Kerry County Council is to receive €2.4 million in funding for housing adaptation grants.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, made the announcement today.

In total, the council will have €3million to spend on adaptation grants.

Kerry TDs Norma Foley, Brendan Griffin and Pa Daly have all welcomed the funding.

These grants will be used to support home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues across Kerry.

Over €2.4 million (€2,405,000) in exchequer funding has been announced with the council funding the remaining €600,000 (€601,250).

People with disabilities can apply for grants of up to €30,000 as part of the scheme, to carry out necessary works to make their house more suitable for their needs.

Older people can apply for grants of up to €8,000 to make necessary repairs or improvements to their homes, and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.