Council to provide financial support for Christmas festivities

Dec 2, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will provide a one-off financial contribution to support Christmas festivities in three Kerry towns.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill received confirmation from the Kenmare Municipal District manager, Martin O'Donoghue, that support would be given to Kenmare, Killorglin and Cahersiveen.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD says the Chamber Alliances in each town will be given €2,500 to support Christmas plans.

Cllr Cahill added this is a welcome boost from the council, and such support should also be extended to Castleisland and Dingle.

