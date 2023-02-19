Advertisement
Council to proceed with development of Mid Kerry graveyard

Feb 19, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will proceed with the development of a cemetery in Mid Kerry.

Last June an agreement was made by the council to purchase additional lands next to Churchtown Burial Ground in Beaufort for extension purposes.

The planning process was launched in October; following statutory processes and public consultation, Kenmare MD manager, Martin O’Donoghue, recommended to proceed with the development.

The works at Churchtown graveyard include a burial ground extension, consisting of 1196 burial plots and additional car park spaces.

At the recent Kenmare MD meeting, Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen proposed to proceed with the development.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor, Dan McCarthy.

