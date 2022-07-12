Council to look at creating rainbow pedestrian to support LGBT+ community

Kerry County Council is to look at creating rainbow pedestrian crossings in the county.

This is where rainbows are painted either side of a zebra crossing.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry wants the council to show its support for the LGBT+ community, by installing rainbow crossings in the county’s major towns.

He raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal District meeting, where management said it’s supportive of the proposal.

As these would be non-statutory road markings, the matter has to first go before the next meeting of the Transport Strategic Policy Committee.